A Cold Start to the Week

The rain is over but as clouds clear and high pressure tracks in from out west it's going to be chilly out there, possibly our coldest air of the season so far. Even with mostly sunny skies, a northwest wind and colder air filtering in behind the front will keep highs suppressed in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday. Clear skies overnight will lead to lows crashing to the low 20s and upper teens in spots, the coldest night we've seen since last winter. Tuesday into Wednesday will end up mostly to partly sunny with highs climbing from the 40s to 50s. Thanksgiving day is trending wet, rain showers are likely (moderate to heavy at times) with a hint of a mix on the back end of the departing moisture possible Thursday night as another cold front heads east.