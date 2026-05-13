A comfortable and dry Thursday

Happy Wednesday! It will be another gorgeous afternoon and evening, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s. This evening, temperatures will fall into the lower 40s, with a chance of a few of us seeing frost. We will have a very comfortable Thursday with highs in the upper 60s before heat and active weather return for the start of the weekend. We may see a few showers and storms on Friday and Saturday before the heat arrives. Highs will skyrocket to the 80s and upper 80s by the end of the weekend.