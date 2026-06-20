A comfortable and mostly sunny Saturday

Happy Saturday! Get ready for a very comfortable afternoon, as we will be under a mostly sunny sky with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Some of us may see a pop-up shower, but nearly all of us will be dry through the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures drop into the lower 60s before rising again to the mid-80s for Father's Day. However, Father's Day will be different than Saturday as we will see an increase in showers and storms. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side, with the best chances for strong storms west of I-65. Strong wind gusts are the greatest threat with these storms, with our best chances arriving in the late afternoon and evening hours. These storms will linger into the start of the workweek as we stay below seasonal highs.