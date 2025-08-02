A comfortable start to the weekend

Our weekend will be a comfortable one as highs will stay well below seasonal for both Saturday and Sunday. High pressure will dominate Saturday as highs will reach the lower 80s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s. Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but there is a chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Throughout the workweek, temperatures will stay in the lower 80s with afternoon rain chances. Thankfully, humidity will be lower through the weekend and the work week.