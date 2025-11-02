A cool and dreary end to the weekend

Happy Sunday! It will be another cool and wet day to end the first weekend of November as highs will struggle to reach the lower 50s. Our best rain chances will be in the morning hours as a weak cold front passes through the Commonwealth. By the evening, our rain chances will decrease as temperatures fall to the 30s. The workweek will be drier, with highs in the 60s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our next chance for rain will be next weekend.