Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Cool and Dry Halloween

Late Weekend Shower Chance Rising
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot6.jpg
slot4.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted

We're wrapping up Lexington's wettest October on record (over 8" of rain!) with a cool and dry Halloween. Expect partly sunny skies Friday with below normal highs in the mid 50s. Trick or treaters may want an extra layer this evening with the temperature falling from the low 50s to upper 40s between 6 to 8 PM. Saturday morning lows will drop to the upper 30s with mostly clear skies, a bit of a southwest breeze may tamp down the chance for widespread frost. A quick hit from low pressure late in the weekend will spark another round of showers Sunday but next week is trending sunny, dry and spectacular with highs edging back into the 60s. Don't forget to fall back Saturday night, daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18