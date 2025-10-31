We're wrapping up Lexington's wettest October on record (over 8" of rain!) with a cool and dry Halloween. Expect partly sunny skies Friday with below normal highs in the mid 50s. Trick or treaters may want an extra layer this evening with the temperature falling from the low 50s to upper 40s between 6 to 8 PM. Saturday morning lows will drop to the upper 30s with mostly clear skies, a bit of a southwest breeze may tamp down the chance for widespread frost. A quick hit from low pressure late in the weekend will spark another round of showers Sunday but next week is trending sunny, dry and spectacular with highs edging back into the 60s. Don't forget to fall back Saturday night, daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning!