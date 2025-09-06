A cool and wet Kentucky game day

Happy Saturday and Happy Game day! It will be a brisk game day as highs will reach the upper 60s. Tailgaters should bring umbrellas as scattered showers and storms will pass through during the morning and early afternoon hours. By halftime, we could see some sunshine before we cool off to the upper 40s by Sunday morning. By the workweek, we will enter another dry pattern as highs will reach the mid-70s and eventually the 80s.