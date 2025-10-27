A cool and wet start to the work week

Fall temperatures have now settled into the Commonwealth, and along with them are chances for showers throughout the work week. This afternoon will be cooler and wet as showers will pass through. As we head into the evening hours, we could see a few more showers before we trend drier during the day on Tuesday. Our best rain chances will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday before we begin to dry out by Halloween. This weekend, we will be back in the upper 50s as we fall back on Sunday.