It wasn't much, but we did see a little rain late in the weekend with a few showers still lingering Monday morning. Expect some sun to break through persistent cloud cover later in the day with cool highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Tuesday a with a southerly wind shift; highs will soar to the upper 70s. Another chance for rain rolls in midweek, but this one will be more substantial with widespread showers, isolated thundershowers and the potential for a good, soaking rain. Highs will fall back to the 60s Wednesday.
A Cool Monday with Lingering Clouds
Rain Chance Ramps Up Midweek
Add LEX 18 News as a Google Preferred Source
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.