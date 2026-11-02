A Cool Monday with Lingering Clouds

It wasn't much, but we did see a little rain late in the weekend with a few showers still lingering Monday morning. Expect some sun to break through persistent cloud cover later in the day with cool highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine returns Tuesday a with a southerly wind shift; highs will soar to the upper 70s. Another chance for rain rolls in midweek, but this one will be more substantial with widespread showers, isolated thundershowers and the potential for a good, soaking rain. Highs will fall back to the 60s Wednesday.