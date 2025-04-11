A Cool Start to the Weekend

Friday morning showers diminish but clouds linger into the afternoon. Expect a very cool, below normal start to the weekend with highs in the low 50s. Sunshine returns Saturday after a frosty morning with lows around freezing. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s. We'll see one more morning with patchy frost Sunday before a southerly wind kicks in and pushes highs back to around normal, in the mid 60s. We'll top out in the low 70s but also see a rising chance for showers and storms early next week.