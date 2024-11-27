A Cooler And Eventually Drier Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here, and so is the rain, and the cold. An area of low pressure brings rain tonight, but it will be tapering off by Thanksgiving morning. The clouds will hold tough with just that lingering shower chance early but then most of the day is dry and chilly with a pretty stubborn cloud cover.

Real cold settles in starting Friday and through the weekend. Friday will have more sunshine but the highs staying only in the upper 30s. The weekend will get even colder with the highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens and twenties. There's even a small snow chance late Saturday into early Sunday.