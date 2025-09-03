A cooler and wetter Thursday

Make sure to keep those umbrellas handy, as it will be a wet and cooler Thursday. Our best time to see rain will be through the morning and into the afternoon. Along with the rain, our temperatures will fall to the lower 70s once again, but this will not last, as we can expect to see the 80s by Friday. Friday will bring another cold front, which will bring a few showers before Kentucky gameday and knock our temperatures back to the 70s once again. Rain chances will be limited through the rest of the weekend.