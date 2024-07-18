A Cooler July Night

The Muggies are gone! Dew points are now in the 50's to around 60 making it a much more comfortable day. It will also lead to a pretty cool July night tonight with lows in the 50s.

Highs are at or below normal into next week. Our normal high would be 87 for the next week. We'll be a notch below that tomorrow then more or less straddle it this weekend. It's looking cooler than normal through almost all of next week.

Next week is also looking wet. Friday is dry for us. However, over the weekend shower chances will be around for southern and eastern Kentucky. For the most part, central Kentucky looks dry, but it'll be close. Rain chances are high all of next week.

