A Cooler Start to the Weekend

Friday morning clouds and sprinkles will give way to a partly sunny and cooler afternoon with below normal highs in the mid 60s. A weak cold front will spark a few showers Saturday and keep highs in the upper 60s but Mother's Day looks good! Expect a mostly sunny and dry Sunday with highs around 70°. We'll trend warmer and unsettled with rising shower and storm chances toward the middle of next week.
Posted at 3:38 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 03:38:59-04
