A cooler Thursday as rain chances linger through the week

Happy Wednesday! Have those umbrellas handy, as we will see scattered showers and storms for the next few days. Tonight, temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s with a few showers and rumbles of thunder. Once our cold front passes through the region, cooler temperatures will briefly return. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Thursday, with a chance of a few showers and storms. By Memorial Day weekend, temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, with a higher chance of showers and storms.