A Cooler Weekend Ahead

It's not going to be an ideal September weekend... but it will be a pretty good one. We'll see lingering clouds with skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy on and off Friday through Sunday. A stalled front to our east and an upper level trough will keep just enough moisture around for a few showers and storms over far eastern counties late Friday, if we see anything in the Bluegrass it will be sprinkles or isolated showers. Saturday looks great for the UK-EKU afternoon game, partly sunny and in the upper 70s. Our next chance for rain spikes midweek next week with a more significant cool shot following.
Posted at 4:11 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 04:11:08-04
