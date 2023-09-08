A Cooler Weekend Ahead

It's not going to be an ideal September weekend... but it will be a pretty good one. We'll see lingering clouds with skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy on and off Friday through Sunday. A stalled front to our east and an upper level trough will keep just enough moisture around for a few showers and storms over far eastern counties late Friday, if we see anything in the Bluegrass it will be sprinkles or isolated showers. Saturday looks great for the UK-EKU afternoon game, partly sunny and in the upper 70s. Our next chance for rain spikes midweek next week with a more significant cool shot following.

