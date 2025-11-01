A cooler weekend to start November

Happy Saturday and Happy first day of November! It will be a cooler, dreary start to the month, with highs in the upper 50s and showers increasing overnight. Do not forget to turn your clocks back as we enter daylight saving time at 2:00 am Sunday. By morning, we will see passing showers as temperatures struggle to reach the lower 50s. By the start of the workweek, our temperatures will climb back into the 60s.