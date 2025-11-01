Happy Saturday and Happy first day of November! It will be a cooler, dreary start to the month, with highs in the upper 50s and showers increasing overnight. Do not forget to turn your clocks back as we enter daylight saving time at 2:00 am Sunday. By morning, we will see passing showers as temperatures struggle to reach the lower 50s. By the start of the workweek, our temperatures will climb back into the 60s.
A cooler weekend to start November
Don't forget to turn back your clocks tonight!
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.