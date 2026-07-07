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A Daily Chance for Scattered Showers and Storms

Warm and Muggy the Rest of the Week
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A stalled front remains the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon. Like Monday, we'll end up muggy and see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Severe storms aren't likely but watch for gusty wind, lightning and locally heavy rain. Expect more of the same with a repetitive pattern locked in through midweek. More widespread showers and storms are on the way Friday into Friday night as a cold front approaches.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18