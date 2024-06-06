Watch Now
A DANDY of a Friday!

Sunshine And Low Humidity
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 06, 2024

Friday is going to be absolutely terrific and one of those days that we'd like to bottle and scooch it over a day or 2 into the weekend. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine, very low, comfortable, humidity and a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Enjoy!

When we're talking about the low humidity, we're talking about the dew points. The last few days they've been up around 70, and that's just sticky muggy. Today, it's be around 60, which is enough that you notice some moisture, but it's not humid. Tomorrow, we're in the 50s for dews, which is remarkably comfortable.

Friday is dry and wonderful. Unfortunately, a reinforcing cool front will bring at least the chance for a shower both Saturday and into early Sunday. It's not big chances, and it's not all day rains, but there is at least the possibility some rain may mar part of your weekend.

