A Dandy Of A Thursday

Thursday is going to be a dandy! A Canadian high pressure is moving through with lots of sunshine and low humidity. We also still have a high sun angle, and Canada is all that cool yet, so our temperatures will be warm as we head up into the low 80s tomorrow. Friday will be the warmest day we see for a while, so enjoy those highs in the mid 80s, with still low humidity.

The clouds will thicken and rain will be falling off and on through the weekend, so it'll knock the temperatures back into the upper 70's to around 80. After that, a cool upper level low will keep our highs at a more late September like level in the mid 70s.

Rain chances are non existent tomorrow and only inch up in southern Kentucky late Friday. However, the weekend will have periods of rain and thunderstorms keeping it rather gray and gloomy. High rain chances continue into Monday and then slide back into the scattered afternoon shower category through the middle of next week.