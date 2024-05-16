We're taking a day off from active weather Thursday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A round of showers and storms along a warm front over western Kentucky will fizzle as it tracks east but we could see isolated late day showers and storms. The next wave of widespread showers and storms rolls in overnight into Friday and will continue on and off into Saturday. Severe storms aren't expected but we'll need to watch for heavy rain like the last round.

