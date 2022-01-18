A Day Off Tuesday

We'll catch a brief break from active weather Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 40°. A front will sag into the Commonwealth midweek sparking rain showers Wednesday and ushering in enough cold air behind it to transition from rain to snow Wednesday night. It'll be a quick hit after the evening commute, but we could see light accumulation that will keep roads slick overnight into Thursday morning. A substantial shot of Arctic air will round out the work week with highs in the 20s and lows ranging from the upper single digits to teens Thursday and Friday with the deep freeze and a few snow showers lingering into the weekend.