A Decent Weekend

We're caught between systems heading into the weekend and that's really not a bad place to be. A semi-stalled upper low (the remnants of Nicholas still hanging around) southwest will keep deeper moisture and the better rain chance farther south. Friday will end up partly sunny with highs in the low 80s, watch for isolated afternoon showers and t-showers. A cold front will drop south and wash out Saturday and give us a low-end chance for a few showers and t-showers. It's a noon game for the Cats, go prepared for active weather but the odds are in your favor to stay partly sunny and dry. We're in the mid 80s the rest of the weekend into early next week. A more significant round of showers and storms will fire up toward the middle of next week with a cool down to follow.