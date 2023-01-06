A Dreary but Low Impact Weekend Ahead

Active weather fires up again this weekend but unlike earlier this week it will be less substantial and more of a nuisance. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the 40s. Moisture on the rise overnight with lows around freezing will lead to a brief mix of rain and snow showers Saturday morning. With highs back in the 40s we'll mainly see rain showers through the day. Low pressure tracks east extending the chance for rain showers with highs still in the 40s Sunday. Precipitation totals will stay low, a few tenths of an inch to 0.5" through Sunday evening.