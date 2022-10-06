A Dry And Cool Opening Day For Keeneland

The opening day, and the opening weekend, for Keeneland are looking good, just a tad cool. The sun will feel good, but if you're in the shade and in the breeze, expect to feel a mid autumn chill. Temperatures will be running about 15 degrees cooler than what we've enjoyed today.

The sunshine will be in abundance over the weekend, but we'll be for a weekend that'll feel more like Veterans Day than Columbus Day. There could be some frost around Saturday morning, but our highs will struggle just to around 60. Be ready for a chilly night if you're heading to Kroger Field Saturday evening. Sunday, frost is more likely in the morning as our highs head back to the low 60s.

This shot of cold air will be short though as we see highs heading back to September levels by the middle of next week. High temperatures could even flirt with 80. But be aware that this warm shot will also be short lived.

The warmth mid week will also be accompanied by our first rain chances in weeks. We've had just over 3/10 of an inch of rain in the last month officially in Lexington with some folks getting even less than that.

The rain chances Wednesday and Thursday next week will be on a cold front that will bring the chill back again.

