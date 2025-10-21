A Dry Cold Front Cranks up the Wind Tuesday

A dry cold front tracks through Tuesday, don't expect any rain beyond isolated showers over northern Kentucky. Do expect mostly to partly cloudy skies, a breezy (at times gusty, 20 to 30 mph) west wind and highs in the mid to upper 60s. The coolest air of the season arrives midweek with plenty of sunshine Wednesday, but highs only topping out around 60°. With clear skies overnight, patchy to widespread frost is looking more likely as lows dip to the mid to upper 30s Thursday and Friday morning.