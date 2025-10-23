Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Fall Chill in Full Swing

Freeze Warning in Effect Friday Morning
A fall chill has finally dropped with cool and sunny days leading to clear and colder nights. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs around 60°, still below normal and staying that way to start the weekend. Clear skies and calm winds will lead to lows in the low to mid 30s Friday morning, a freeze warning is in effect. We'll see more sunshine Friday with highs around 60° again. This weekend is trending cool and dry, but highs will climb closer to normal, in the mid 60s. Unsettled and dreary weather returns with rounds of showers developing over multiple days next week.

