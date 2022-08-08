A Few Afternoon Storms Monday

Monday will end up fairly quiet compared to where we're headed midweek. Expect a partly sunny, hot and muggy day with a few afternoon showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s around 90°. A slow moving low followed by a cold front will ramp up more widespread showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. The severe storm threat is low but the chance for more torrential rain is higher. Rounds of slow moving storms could result in localized flash flooding through midweek. That front drops south and out of here Thursday and with high pressure following, the weekend is looking good!