A Few Late Day Showers and Storms Veterans Day

Veterans Day will stay in the 60s but we'll see increasing clouds (mostly to partly sunny) with a few late day showers and storms. Watch for isolated strong/severe storms, mainly west, that could produce strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain. As the cold front departs, much colder air follows with highs crashing to the low 50s Thursday. We'll also end up mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers through the day. Sprinkles/flurries are possible Thursday night into Friday with highs early in the weekend in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Our first widespread hard freeze of the season is likely.