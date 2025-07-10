A Few Lingering Showers and Storms Thursday

A cold front slowly slides east Thursday, but don't expect much change in the overall heat and humidity. We'll see a few showers and storms with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll stay muggy and seasonably warm this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Friday and around 90° Saturday. A few showers and storms will fire up again Saturday with scattered showers and storms likely Sunday as another front approaches.