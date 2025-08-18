Another day of the 90s before seasonal temperatures return

The summer heat continues for just a few more days as highs will hit the 90s once more. This evening, temperatures will fall to the lower 70s before rising once again to the 90s on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday's high could tie our hottest day of the year (93) as we will see plenty of sunshine. By the evening hours, a cold front will slowly pass through, bringing up our chances for scattered showers and storms. Thankfully, this cold front will bring our temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s through the rest of the work week.