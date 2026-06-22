A few more showers and storms before a dry Tuesday

Happy Monday! It was an active Monday morning as we saw flash flooding across the Commonwealth. We still have a flood watch in effect until 8:00 PM in Fayette County and until 11:00 PM for southeastern Kentucky. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the lower 60s with a few showers and storms early in the evening. A few of those could have strong wind gusts. By Tuesday morning, we will be drier with temperatures falling to the lower 60s. A drier weather pattern will briefly take over Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. By the end of the workweek, temperatures will reach the upper 80s with showers and storms returning by the weekend.