A Few Rain Showers

Our springy feel will linger for us the next few days. It's won't be what you'd call warm tonight, but for March, it's not too bad. It'll be mainly clear for us tonight with lows just in the low 40s. Tomorrow will begin with some sunshine, but the clouds will increase. A rain chance enters the south by late morning and slowly will spread north so that south of I-64 there is at least a chance for some showers. The rain chances will be higher the farther south you go. It'll still be warm though, in the mid 60s.

This sets the stage for a terrific St. Patrick's Day with a partly sunny sky and a very warm afternoon. We'll take a shot at 70 degrees. Considering where we were over the weekend, that's pretty doggone good.

On Friday, a fairly weak storm will come through the Ohio Valley and bring with it occasional showers and thundershowers. It'll still be in the upper 60s, so we keep the warmth for another day. The rain will linger into Saturday along with cooler temperatures returning. It won't be the winter cold of last weekend, but it'll be back to about normal, in the low and mid 50s.

Sunshine on Sunday will begin the next warm up with highs back into the low 60s. We'll be in the upper 60s to around 70 through the middle of next week with rain and storm chances returning Tuesday afternoon and peaking now on Wednesday.