A Few Rain, Snow Showers Monday Morning

Scattered Monday morning rain/snow showers (sprinkles/flurries for many) will gradually fade but mostly cloudy skies will remain with highs in the upper 30s. Watch for slick, icy spots on your morning commute. Tuesday look good, mostly sunny with highs back in the 40s. The next round of active weather spirals in from the southwest midweek. Rain showers will develop Tuesday night with a brief changeover to mixed precipitation early Wednesday morning. Like this last round, the best chance for accumulating snow will stay north of the river into Indiana and Ohio. We'll end up windy and raw with scattered rain showers and highs in the upper 40s Wednesday.