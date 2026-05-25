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A Few Shower and Isolated Storms Linger Memorial Day

Active Weather Ramps Back up Midweek
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Our Memorial Day forecast is dreary, but the persistent rain backs off a bit. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and isolated storms Monday, mainly southeast. Highs will stay near normal, in the upper 70s. After dealing with areas of dense fog Tuesday morning, scattered showers and storms will develop with coverage peaking along a cold front Wednesday. We're not looking at much in the way of severe weather but watch for locally heavy rain midweek with highs around 80°.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18