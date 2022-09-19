A Few Showers and Isolated Storms Monday

A few showers and isolated t-showers will fizzle as they drop into the Bluegrass Monday morning but could set the stage for development of a few more later in the afternoon. We'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Heat spikes in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine... a summer surge just before we hit the Autumnal Equinox Thursday! A strong cold front will cut the heat and humidity for the first few days of fall with highs tumbling to the low to mid 70s later in the week.