A Few Showers and Isolated Storms Wednesday Morning

A few morning showers and isolated t-showers rapidly push east, and we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday. With clear skies overnight, lows drop to the low to mid 40s. There could be isolated spots dropping to the upper 30s with patchy frost possible, but it's a slim chance. A northwest breeze pulls cooler air in Thursday, even with mostly sunny skies we'll only reach the upper 60s in the Bluegrass. A summer preview is still in the works this weekend with highs soaring to the mid to upper 80s Saturday through Monday.