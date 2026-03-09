A few showers and storms are possible on Tuesday

Our warm start to the workweek continues, with highs in the middle 70s once again on Tuesday. Tonight, a few showers and storms will be possible as temperatures will stay warm into Tuesday morning. There will be a few pop-up showers and storms throughout the day on Tuesday before our next potent cold front arrives on Wednesday. As of Monday, we are under a slight risk for severe storms on Wednesday. We could see storms arrive in the late afternoon or evening. Make sure to stay weather-aware throughout the day on Wednesday. Once the front passes, much cooler air will move into the Commonwealth, dropping us back to the upper 40s. By the weekend, we will warm back to the 60s before another cold front passes on Sunday, bringing us back to sub-seasonal highs.