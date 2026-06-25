A Few Showers and Storms Fire Thursday Afternoon

Thursday will see highs edging into the 80s with partly sunny skies and a few afternoon/early evening showers and storms firing up. It will be fairly nice compared to how we kick off the weekend. A cold front will slowly sag south and briefly stall close to the Ohio River sparking rounds of showers and storms starting Thursday night and continuing Friday into Saturday. The overall severe storm threat is low but still watch for strong storms that could produce damaging wind. We will see locally heavy rain at times, heavy enough to lead to localized flooding, especially after multiple rounds. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s with the humidity soaring this weekend leading into our first summer heat wave next week.