A Few Showers and Storms Hang on Monday

After an active weekend with rounds of severe storms and torrential rain your StormTracker forecast settles down Monday. Expect lingering cloud cover (mostly to partly cloudy skies) and even a few showers & isolated t-showers as a cold front slowly slides through, mainly over eastern counties. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s. The break continues for the Fourth of July with partly sunny skies and around normal highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday will be our last dry, quiet day with plenty of sunshine and highs peaking near 90°. Showers and storms fire up again Thursday.

