A Few Showers and Storms Late Friday, Overnight

The weekend starts off with highs around 80° and gradually increasing clouds Friday. Watch for a few showers and storms late in the day with scattered showers and storms overnight as a cold front slides east. A few showers linger Saturday morning, but we'll end up dry and mostly sunny later in the day with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday looks spectacular, mostly sunny and still in the upper 70s. Active weather fires up next week with multiple rounds of showers, strong storms and the chance for widespread rain.