A Few Showers and Storms Linger Midweek

After an active Monday evening we'll calm down a little Tuesday. Watch for isolated afternoon showers and t-showers with mostly to partly sunny skies. We'll be on the southern edge of a more significant round of strong to severe storms set to impact our neighbors to the north Wednesday. Expect a few showers and t-showers throughout the day. Above normal heat continues to slowly build the rest of the week with highs climbing from the upper 80s, around 90° Tuesday to the low to mid 90s heading into the weekend. This could be the hottest we've been so far this year and with muggy air in place, the heat index will push triple digits at times.

