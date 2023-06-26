A Few Showers and Storms Linger Monday

That late weekend round of severe storms is long gone Monday but unsettled weather lingers. Lexington was swamped with over 1.6" of rain, enough to erase our monthly deficit and put a dent in the ongoing drought but we also sustained quite a bit of wind damage. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s Monday. Low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will spark a few afternoon showers and t-showers, mainly along and north of I-64. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s with isolated afternoon showers and t-showers possible. High pressure tracks east and a strong south/southwest flow will send highs soaring into the upper 80s to around 90° Thursday and Friday before more active weather moves in for the weekend.

