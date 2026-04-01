A Few Strong to Severe Storms Midweek

A stalled front to our north will keep the forecast fairly static for a few more days. Expect another well above normal day Wednesday with highs soaring to the low 80s, near record highs again. We'll also see the development of scattered showers and thundershowers, mainly in the afternoon. Watch for a few strong to severe storms along and north of I-64 from late afternoon into the evening. Rinse and repeat the rest of the work week with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s and a daily chance for a few, to scattered showers and storms. A cold front finally sweeps east this weekend, ramping up more widespread showers, strong storms and heavy rain Saturday afternoon and overnight. Temperatures will crash into the 50s behind the front with a few frosty mornings in the 30s early next week.