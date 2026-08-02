A few showers and storms possible for Sunday

Happy Sunday! Our Sunday will be a quieter day with highs in the upper 70s and a few storms possible. Our best chance of scattered showers and storms today will be in the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid-60s. The workweek will be wet with daily chances for showers and storms. There will be very little risk for severe weather. By midweek, we begin to dry out and see temperatures increasing back to seasonal levels before another front could arrive by the end of the week.