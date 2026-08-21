A Few Showers and Storms Possible Saturday

We're starting a very nice run of days with only a few bumps in the road early in the weekend. Expect a partly to mostly sunny Friday with near normal highs in the mid 80s. A few showers and storms may graze eastern counties in the afternoon. A cold front tracks south Saturday, sparking a few showers and storms late in the morning into the early afternoon. Beyond that, all is well. Sunshine finishes off the weekend and cooler, less humid and much more comfortable air is inbound starting Saturday but really setting in Sunday into early next week.