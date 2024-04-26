A Few Showers and Storms to Start the Weekend

A warm front lifting across the Commonwealth Friday will have two impacts. The first, a few late afternoon/evening showers and t-showers. The second, and more significant, a warm surge this weekend that will linger into next week. Highs will climb from the mid 70s Friday to the upper 70s Saturday and max out in the low 80s Sunday. Beyond the active weather to start the weekend the rest of it will be quiet with partly sunny skies Saturday and a sunny and very warm Sunday.

