A Few Showers and T-Showers Around Midweek

A weak cold front drops south midweek and while it won't do much to cool it down, it will bring a bump in cloud cover and spark a few afternoon showers and isolated t-showers. Expect highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 80s. Tropical Storm Debby will slowly work its way up the east coast keeping deeper moisture locked up across the mountains. We'll stay mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday and Friday. A dry front will follow what's left of Debby as it finally pushes out of here this weekend and we'll cool down to below normal with highs in the low to mid 80s, lower humidity, plenty of sunshine and a very nice weekend ahead.