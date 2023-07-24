A Few Showers and T-Showers Late Monday

Monday looks much like Sunday did, mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Watch for a few late day showers and storms that will persist overnight. Isolated strong to severe storms (damaging wind) are possible but the threat is limited. Beyond that, this week is trending hot and muggy with above normal highs climbing into the low to mid 90s. Lexington's normal high is 87° and our record highs range from the upper 90s into the triple digits. Shower and storm chances will creep back in this weekend.

