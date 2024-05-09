A Few Showers and T-Showers Linger Thursday

Early morning showers and storms wind down Thursday and we should see some decent breaks in the clouds later in the day. With low pressure pushing east watch for a few lingering showers and t-showers in the afternoon, otherwise we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler air continues to filter in through the end of the week and Friday is trending below normal, partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Scattered showers will fire Saturday then diminish in time for Mother's Day. Highs will climb to around 70° by then end of the weekend and top out in the mid to upper 70s with more active weather toward the middle of next week.

